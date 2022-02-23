BlackRock Inc. Buys 573,205 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
