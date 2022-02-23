BlackRock Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period.

NYSE:ACH opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

ACH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

