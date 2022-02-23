BlackRock Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 64.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 4,242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Cinedigm Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

