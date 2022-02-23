BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $741.72. 6,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $845.65 and a 200 day moving average of $887.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.