BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $71,804,000. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $62,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,887 shares of company stock worth $16,748,517 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

