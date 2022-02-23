BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 558,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Li-Cycle Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

