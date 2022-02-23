Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,490,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.