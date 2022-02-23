BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ZAG opened at C$14.95 on Wednesday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.90 and a 52-week high of C$16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.