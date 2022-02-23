BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 317.08 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.30. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 285.50 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.69). The firm has a market cap of £339.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

