BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 317.08 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.30. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 285.50 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.69). The firm has a market cap of £339.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.
About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.