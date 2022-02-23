BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

ZWH stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.98. 45,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,511. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.65.

Get BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.