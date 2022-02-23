BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $32.63 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

