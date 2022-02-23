BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

