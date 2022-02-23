Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

