Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $56,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $25.78 on Wednesday, reaching $2,544.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,666. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,436.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,373.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

