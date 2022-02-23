BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $347.00

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.73), with a volume of 122516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 422.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

