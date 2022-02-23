Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Breville Group
