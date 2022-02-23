Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

