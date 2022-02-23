Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. 32,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,214,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

