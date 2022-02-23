BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 18,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,850. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

