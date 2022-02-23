BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

BRSP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

