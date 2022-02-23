British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of British Land in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.88.

BTLCY opened at $7.42 on Monday. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

