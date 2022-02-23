Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

BTVCY traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 8,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,481. Britvic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

