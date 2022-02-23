Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $335.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.28 million and the highest is $335.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $345.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. 474,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

