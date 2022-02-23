Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 1,070,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,514. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

