Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 14,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

