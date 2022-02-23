Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 2,183,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,637. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

