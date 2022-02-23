Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 91,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,687. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

