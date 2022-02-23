Brokerages Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to post sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE S traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25. SentinelOne has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $78.53.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

