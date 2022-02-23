Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vaxart.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

