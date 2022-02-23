Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 474,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,934. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

