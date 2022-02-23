Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$8.15

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.18 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

