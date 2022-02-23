Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 197.50

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.47) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

