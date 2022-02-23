Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 617.89

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 617.89 ($8.40).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.06) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.84) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:BME opened at GBX 597.80 ($8.13) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 590.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.96), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($318,237,454.10).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

