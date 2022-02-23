Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 739.45

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.45 ($10.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 663.40 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 657.85. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

