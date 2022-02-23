Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT at $50.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$45.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

