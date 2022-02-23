Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $13.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $10.47 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.