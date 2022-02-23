Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $13.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.
MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
MLCO opened at $10.47 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
