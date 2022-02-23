Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 676.40

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 697.50 ($9.49).

RMG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 470 ($6.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394.80 ($5.37). 2,381,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 473.88. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 394.80 ($5.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.35). The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

