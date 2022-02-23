Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT at $23.45

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($21.02) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.73) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.