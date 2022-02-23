Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 2,086.17

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($28.37).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.65) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.68) to GBX 1,737 ($23.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,087.58).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,609.70 ($21.89) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,569.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,581.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

