Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $346.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

