Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $786,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

