Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

