Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.