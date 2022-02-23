Brookfield Renewable Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down 0.17 on Wednesday, reaching 43.76. 16,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 43.95. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of 39.47 and a 1-year high of 62.20.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

