BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 1,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,107. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

