Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.12

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 150424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, cut their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.84.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

