BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $46,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.