BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.