BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

