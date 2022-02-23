Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Purchases $45,650.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BYRN stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
BYRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
