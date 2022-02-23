Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Purchases $45,650.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BYRN stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 323,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

BYRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

