Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.