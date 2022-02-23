Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.